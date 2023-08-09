Arrested person from the central warrant from Sarajevo Info

Members of the Banjaluka Police Department arrested a person whose initials are MH from Gradiška, for whom, by order of the Municipal Court in Sarajevo, a central warrant was issued for the crime of theft.

Izvor: Shutterstock

This person was arrested yesterday and the members of the MUP of Sarajevo Canton were informed of everything, who declared that the officers of the Judicial Police of Sarajevo Canton will take over this person, the Banjaluka Police Administration announced.

Members of the Banjaluka Police Administration conducted an on-site investigation of the traffic accident that happened yesterday around 4:25 pm in Sveta Ognjene Marije Street in Banjaluka.

MV from Banja Luka, with a passenger vehicle “Mitsubishi” and M.Ž. participated in the traffic accident. from Banja Luka with a “Mercedes” cargo vehicle, and both persons suffered bodily injuries.

The duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about everything.

Nine criminal acts, four violations of public order and peace, 16 traffic accidents in which five people were injured and one fire were registered in the area of ​​the Banjaluka Police Department yesterday.

(Srna/WORLD)

