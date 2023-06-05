Home » Arrested producer who threatened Vučić | Info
A man was arrested in Belgrade today who carried a banner at the “Serbia against violence” protest on which was hung a doll with the image of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, with a noose around his neck, it was confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia.

We are talking about the BS producer who was detained for up to 48 hours for the criminal offense of calling for a violent change in the constitutional order.

“BS will be brought to the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade for questioning,” Tanjug was told in the MUP.

