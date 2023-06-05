Arrested producer who threatened Vučić | Info

7
A man was arrested in Belgrade today who carried a banner at the “Serbia against violence” protest on which was hung a doll with the image of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, with a noose around his neck, it was confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia.
Izvor: RTS/Screenshot
We are talking about the BS producer who was detained for up to 48 hours for the criminal offense of calling for a violent change in the constitutional order.
“BS will be brought to the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade for questioning,” Tanjug was told in the MUP.
(Srna)
