Arrested producer who threatened Vučić | Info

A man was arrested in Belgrade today who carried a banner at the “Serbia against violence” protest on which was hung a doll with the image of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, with a noose around his neck, it was confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia.

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

We are talking about the BS producer who was detained for up to 48 hours for the criminal offense of calling for a violent change in the constitutional order.

“BS will be brought to the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade for questioning,” Tanjug was told in the MUP.

(Srna)