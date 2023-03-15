A citizen of the Republic of Slovenia was arrested near Sarajevo as part of the “Market” operation, and weapons and drugs were found on him.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS announced that the police officers of the Directorate for Organized and Serious Crime yesterday determined that a citizen of the Republic of Slovenia, MK, had entered Bosnia and Herzegovina in continuation of the “Market” operation, and under the supervision of the acting prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, undertook a series of operational-tactical measures and shop and in cooperation with the police officers of the Doboj and East Sarajevo police administrations and the MUP of Sarajevo Canton located the mentioned person.

“The mentioned person and his vehicle were stopped in the area of ​​Sarajevo Canton by police officers, and during the search of the vehicle, a specially made area called a “chest” was found in which there was a large amount of money, a gun and a small amount of a white powdery substance that is associated with the narcotic drug cocaine,” the Ministry of Interior announced.

MK was arrested on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of “Organized crime”, and in relation to KD “Unauthorized traffic in narcotic drugs” and is linked to the previously found kilogram of cocaine that the police seized earlier in Banja Luka during the “Market” operation. The investigation in this case continues, and all activities are carried out according to the orders of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina.