The police arrested two Slovenian women in Belgrade.

Source: MUP.RS

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Criminal Police Directorate, in cooperation with the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in BelgradeSlovenian citizens HV (29) and HZ (24) were arrested.

They were handcuffed because there were grounds for suspicion that they had committed the criminal offense of unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs.. By inspecting the car driven by H. V, while H. Z was sitting in the passenger seat, the police found 48 packets of marijuana in a specially made bunker, which they were suspected to be transporting for resale.

In total, about 30 kilograms of marijuana were seized. The suspects were detained for up to 48 hours and they will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office with a criminal report.

