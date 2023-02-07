Home World Arrested Slovenian women in Belgrade | Info
World

Arrested Slovenian women in Belgrade | Info

by admin
Arrested Slovenian women in Belgrade | Info

The police arrested two Slovenian women in Belgrade.

Source: MUP.RS

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Criminal Police Directorate, in cooperation with the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in BelgradeSlovenian citizens HV (29) and HZ (24) were arrested.

They were handcuffed because there were grounds for suspicion that they had committed the criminal offense of unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs.. By inspecting the car driven by H. V, while H. Z was sitting in the passenger seat, the police found 48 packets of marijuana in a specially made bunker, which they were suspected to be transporting for resale.

In total, about 30 kilograms of marijuana were seized. The suspects were detained for up to 48 hours and they will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office with a criminal report.

(WORLD)

See also  Musk announces: "I'm buying Manchester United". But maybe it's a joke

You may also like

HISENSE PL1 ultra short throw laser projector receiving...

How to get better photos with hyperfocal.

«More exercises to prepare for war»- Corriere TV

The President Addresses The Nation

Billy Nomates, critic of his album Cacti (2023)

Listening comprehension – B1/B2 – Origin of the...

Official restart of group tours for Chinese citizens...

THE SCREENPLAY

Eolo down: the network not accessible throughout Italy...

The process most followed by the media in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy