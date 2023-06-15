Home » Arrested Zlatan Lazarevic | Info
Zlatan Lazarevic, director of the Bijeljina Agrarian Fund and member of the SNSD in the Bijeljina City Assembly, was arrested tonight.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

A police patrol from the Bijeljina Police Department with inspectors raided the premises of the Agrarian Fund in Bijeljina on Wednesday morning.

Ljubiša Petrović, the mayor of Bijeljina who previously filed a criminal complaint due to, as he claims, abuses in this fund, today confirmed the filing of another complaint.

“What I can say is that today we filed a second criminal complaint against officials and responsible persons within the Agrarian Fund, representatives of the supervisory authority and contractors who worked on asphalting the roads,” Petrović said.

(Independent newspaper)

