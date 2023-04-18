Arrests after incident in Marseille | Info

French police announced today that 13 people were arrested after old gas and electricity meters were thrown in front of the administration building in Marseille as a sign of protest over pension system reforms.

Source: Profimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron, due to public outcry over the increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, will make a televised address tonight.

The former leader of the branch of the “CGT” trade union in Marseille, Gilbert Benamu, said that as a sign of protest, before Macron’s speech, workers threw out old gas and electricity meters in front of the building of the regional administration in Marseille.

According to him, the workers also threw several firecrackers.

The police said that a loud explosion rang out as the meters were thrown out and that one of the policemen was injured. The announcement states that the policemen then started chasing the truck that threw out the meters and that after stopping the vehicle, they arrested 13 people.

World/Srna