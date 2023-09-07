Home » Arrests Made as Panamanian Authorities Intercept 150 Migrants in Isla Oro
Arrests Made as Panamanian Authorities Intercept 150 Migrants in Isla Oro

by admin
Panamanian authorities apprehend suspects transporting over 150 migrants near Colombia border

Panamanian authorities have arrested five individuals who were allegedly transporting 150 migrants in five small boats near the Isla Oro region, close to the border with Colombia. The National Border Service of Panama (Senafront) announced this development on Wednesday.

According to Senafront, various agencies intercepted the boats on Tuesday in Isla Oro, Guna Yala Region. Migrants from several countries, including Venezuela, Colombia, China, Ecuador, Peru, and Bangladesh, were reportedly on board.

As of now, the legal status of the detainees remains unknown. CNN reached out to the Public Ministry for information but has not received a response.

Senafront stated that the intercepted boats were under the control of five individuals of Colombian origin. They have since been handed over to the Panamanian Public Ministry.

This incident underscores Panama’s efforts to address illegal migration. Since April 1, authorities claim to have detained 42 individuals and rescued 426 migrants in the area. Additionally, they have seized 11 boats and 16 vehicles.

Elizabeth González contributed to this report.

