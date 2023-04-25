Home » Arrests, rapes and torture of minors: the HRW report reveals the violence of the repression in Iran
Arrests, rapes and torture of minors: the HRW report reveals the violence of the repression in Iran

Arrests, rapes and torture of minors: the HRW report reveals the violence of the repression in Iran

Arrests, violence, torture and rapes against minors. The new report released by the organization engaged in the fight for human rights, Human Rights Watchdenounces the illegal methods of the repression of the protests in Islamic Republic. The authorities of Teheranthey also arrested, interrogated and prosecuted minors in violation of legal guarantees, judges prevented families from hiring lawyers to defend them, sentenced them with vague accusations and tried them outside the courts that have jurisdiction. The security forces have arrested children without notifying families, sometimes for weeks.

“The Iranian leaders – he declared Tara Sepehri Far, Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch – have unleashed their brutal security forces to sexually assault and torture minors and have not spared them from grossly unfair trials. Over the past seven months, the authorities have not hesitated to extend the coercive power of the state to silence children as well.” To students released from detention was also prevented from going back to schoolthe authorities have cut social assistance to families, forcing children to work.

To produce its report, the organization studied the abuses of 11 minors between September 2022 and February 2023 and documented new details on two previously reported cases. Human Rights Watch has concluded that government security forces immobilized, blindfolded and tortured children in detention, beat and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy, giving him aanal bleeding, as stated by a family member. A high school student said security forces pushed her into a gas cooker lit during the arrest, setting fire to her clothes, they beat and whipped her during the interrogation. Another boy was given some needles under the nails. Two young men were tortured to provide the location of their family members. A 16-year-old tried twice to take his own life after being beaten, subjected to electroshock and sexually assaulted. Other than that, the authorities have not provided medical care to the boys injured by law enforcement, including a 13-year-old she was with broken a rib during a beating. In addition, they threatened family members to keep quiet about the abuse.

By early April, Iranian rights groups had registered the killing of 537 people by the security forces during the protests that started in late August 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini, the young woman who died while in the custody of the authorities after being arrested for wearing the veil incorrectly, including at least 68 minors. Previously, Human Rights Watch had reported the deaths of boys, including Nika Shakarami16, whose body was found by his family 10 days after his disappearance, e Sarina Esmailzadeh16, died after being beaten by security forces on 23 September in Gohardashtin the province of Alborz. Iranian authorities said both girls lost their lives jumping or falling from buildings and then arrested their families.

