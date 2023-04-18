Arrigo Vecchioni, son of Roberto, died at the age of 36 – breaking latest news

“After so much painour wonderful Arrigo is finally at peace. The family asks for silence ».
With these words, published on the singer-songwriter’s social profiles, Roberto Vecchioni announces the sad news of the death of his son Arrigo.
Arrigo was the third of Vecchioni’s four childrenthe second from his second wife Daria Colombo and was 36 years old.
The betrayal discovered in Florence
Francesca’s coming out
From her first marriage to Irene Brozzi Roberto Vecchioni had his firstborn, Francesca Vecchioni.
Subsequently, in 1981, he married Daria Colombo, with whom he had three other children: Carolina, Arrigo – whose death was announced today by the family – and Edoardowho two years ago, in a novel, had recounted his experience with the disease, the multiple sclerosis.
Article being updated…