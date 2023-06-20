arrivano NFS Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble, F.I.S.T. e altri

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced The Bookwalker to which they are added Need for Speed Unbound, Bramble: The Mountain King, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – June 22

The Bookwalker (Console and PC) – June 22

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 27

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC) – June 29

Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3rd

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5th

