Home » arrivano NFS Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble, F.I.S.T. e altri
World

arrivano NFS Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble, F.I.S.T. e altri

by admin
arrivano NFS Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble, F.I.S.T. e altri

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced The Bookwalker to which they are added Need for Speed Unbound, Bramble: The Mountain King, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – June 22
The Bookwalker (Console and PC) – June 22
Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 27
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC) – June 29
Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3rd
Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5th

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

See also  U.S. and Australian experts: There is no scientific basis for restricting Chinese tourists - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

BiH Luxembourg live broadcast livestream | Sport

Brembo moves its registered office to the Netherlands

A tourist submarine in the United States disappeared...

Anti-mafia commission, hearing of the regional manager on...

World Refugee Day: Uganda, a unique hospitality despite...

Taylor Swift will perform in Madrid in May...

Uganda Begins Burying School Attack Victims – Voice...

Aleksandra Nikolić painting from Bujanovac | Entertainment

Himalayan glaciers are melting at a high rate...

The magic of the image: the combination of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy