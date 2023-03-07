Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Valheim beyond Civilization VI, Ni No Kuni II, Guilty Gear -Strive- and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today

(Cloud, Console and PC) – available today Dead Space 2 (Cloud) – March 9

(Cloud) – March 9 Dead Space 3 (Cloud) – March 9

(Cloud) – March 9 Valheim (Consul) – March 14th

(Consul) – March 14th Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 16th

(Cloud, Console and PC) – March 16th Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Console and PC) – March 21st

