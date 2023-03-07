Home World arrived Civilization VI, Valheim, Nor Is It II and more
World

arrived Civilization VI, Valheim, Nor Is It II and more

by admin
arrived Civilization VI, Valheim, Nor Is It II and more

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Valheim beyond Civilization VI, Ni No Kuni II, Guilty Gear -Strive- and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

  • Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today
  • Dead Space 2 (Cloud) – March 9
  • Dead Space 3 (Cloud) – March 9
  • Valheim (Consul) – March 14th
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 16th
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Console and PC) – March 21st

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

See also  Ukraine latest news. Zelensky: Peace is approaching. Kiev to the USA: we will not accept compromises

You may also like

According to US intelligence sources interviewed by the...

Investments in ICT infrastructure will drive the fourth...

New York Times: “Nord Stream pipelines blown up...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Economic independence of women, new section in the...

Creed III, film review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Cycling, Tirreno-Adriatico: Jakobsen king of sprints, the European...

Horoscope signs for the full moon | Fun

“Samaden is leaving Inter. The City Group wants...

Trashi and Chill Chicos at the WARM UP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy