Arrogance against China emerges from the G7 meeting in Hiroshima. The opposite of what would be needed

An open, fruitful and constructive with the People’s Republic of China mutual respect and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs is in the interest not only of Italy, but of Europe and the whole world. Indeed, it is necessary to move forward cooperation and dialogue to respond to the urgent problems that are destroying our future.

But from the unfortunate summit of G7 Of Hiroshima a signal comes in the exact opposite direction to this sacrosanct need. The self-proclaimed leaders of the main industrialized nations congregated there, i.e. those primarily responsible for the dramatic crisis that the international community is experiencing and for others, have in fact preferred to continue to lull themselves into obsolete and anti-historical dreams colonialistsfocusing right against the Chinese his own arrogant acrimony. The Final statement fully mirrors this approach altogether inadequate. On the one hand, it configures the G7 as a sort of caricature of the world government that would be really necessary, taking into consideration, albeit in extremely vague, smoky and sometimes contradictory terms, several of the global problems mentioned; on the other it deals with China in rather aggressive terms and, after having paid a very formal homage to its role (which obviously cannot be ignored by any sane person, not even if affiliated with some Western or pro-Western government) , delves into a series of points which clearly aim to deepen and poison the dispute with China itself, from Taiwanal Sinkiang, al Tibetto the South China Sea, to China‘s alleged non-compliance with international norms in the economic field, which implies the will of the states in question to reaffirm the catastrophic neoliberal orthodoxy that has already done enormous damage to our country and to the whole world.

It is obvious that a Joe Biden, and therefore to its servants and waiters (with all due respect to this important category of workers who deserve a decent minimum wage, just as any other category deserves it), couldn’t care less about the fate of the Uighurs, Tibetans or locals of Taiwan, but has decided to leverage these complex issues to keep a conflictual front open with China. And we know, from the declarations of strategists from across the Atlantic, how this operation is accompanied, on the political level, by the preparation, on the military level, of a forthcoming world War which in Washington is increasingly considered necessary to avoid definitively losing its own shaky international primacy.

The country which for a long time has been the leader of the international community, but which is characterized today more than anything else by the daily massacres in shopping centers and workplaces, as well as by the massive violation of human rights internally and by the continuation of the usual policy imperialistica towards the rest of the world, it is therefore falling like a salami into the “Thucydides trap”, an expression coined by an American scholar to indicate the tendency of the clash between powers to turn into open war. And we, servants and waiters, with him, in the bottomless abyss of the war economy that prepares the war fought.

Moreover, it is no coincidence that the same G7 communiqué dwells on the Ukrainian conflict only to reaffirm its support for Zelensky in the perspective of an increasingly improbable military counter-offensive leading to an impossible victory on the ground, while no attention is paid to the Chinese effort and to that Vatican to find the path of ceasefire and negotiation.

The tender photo in which Meloni appears as a schoolgirl holding hands with grandfather Biden was smuggled by some journalists (in this case from the right) somewhat played as a testimony to the fact that Italy would return to the center of the international community. Instead, it constitutes the iconographic representation of the sad state of subordination of our government to what was decided and argued by Washington. Servants(s) and waiters(s) indeed, even if Giorgia still takes time to reflect on relations with China and, according to some commentators, “does the tightrope”. We hope, in the national interest and in that of world peace, have the courage to say no to grandfather Biden, or, better yet, that forces emerge from the Italian people capable of replacing both her and her piddina alter ego, and finally implementing a sensible, reasonable and sensitive policy to the values ​​of humanity, first of all that of peace. Which would be in full consonance with the real dominant sentiments on the international level, which see the West, fresh from centuries of unpunished colonial crimes, increasingly isolated and inconclusive.