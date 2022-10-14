How was such a disaster possible? How did he do Liz Truss to go from new aspiring Margaret Thatcher to Lady di Latta in less than six weeks? How did he manage to accumulate such a catastrophe in such a short time, culminating today with yet another humiliating reverse on the tax cut, this time to big companies, and the pitiful dismissal of his ideological and ultra-liberal “soulmate”, the minister of Finances Quasi Quarteng?

There are two main reasons.