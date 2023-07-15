Arsenal already spent 250 million euros | Sports

The Englishman moved to the city rival in a record transfer.

Source: Arsenal/Twitter

Arsenal have officially signed West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, breaking a club record in the process with compensation from 122 million euros. The famous footballer will only move to the other end of London and will become the third reinforcement of the “gunners” as they prepare to participate in the Champions League this season. Before him, Kavi Havertz from Chelsea arrived at the Emirates Stadium for 75 million euros and the young Dutchman from Ajax, defender Jurijen Timber for 44.2 million euros. On the other hand, of the more famous names, only the Swiss left the club Granit Xhaka, who left for Bayer Leverkusen.

In the days when many are horrified by Saudi Arabia’s offensive against European football stars and the sums of money they pay the world‘s best football players, it is not bad to remember how much the English traditionally pay and overpay players. Or are the three who arrived at Arsenal really so good that it is worth spending a quarter of a billion euros on them. The answer to that question will be given by the season ahead, in which Arsenal under the leadership of Mikel Arteta will once again try to launch an offensive against Manchester City and its undisputed dominance of English and European football.

Rice came to Arsenal after ten years at West Ham, with whom he won the Conference League at the end of last season by beating Fiorentina in the final. He played 245 games for the Hammers and made his debut for the first team as a teenager in 2017. Symbolically, at his farewell, he lifted the club’s first trophy after 43 years. This is how Arsenal introduced him: