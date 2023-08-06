Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties. It’s his Community Shield! Rodri’s decisive mistake | First page

Waiting for the start of Premier League – scheduled for August 11 – football in England lights up starting from Community Shield. In the match which took place at 5pm at Wembley, Arsenal impose themselves, which reverses the challenge in a daring way. In the first half the game does not unlock, two good saves by Ortega they keep the Citizens afloat and deny Havertz the joy. In the second half, everything changes. Teams push harder and City rush forward. Guardiola replaces a tarnished Haalandauthor of a disappointing performance, to make room for classe 2002 Cole Palmer. The English forward did not waste the opportunity and after a few minutes he shoots a left-footed shot behind Ramsdale by applause. It seems over, but Arsenal doesn’t give up and rushes to board. In full stoppage time Trossard moves the ball to the edge of the area and kicks with his left foot: Akanji touches it and it’s 1-1.

RODRI CROSS AND DELIGHT – On penalties, the result immediately seems to be aimed in favor of the Gunners. City misses the first penalty by De Bruyne who prints on the crossbar, only to be denied a second penalty by parata di Ramsdale su Rodri. Just Rodri who in the Champions League final against Inter he had decided the match giving victory to Manchester City, today he puts his signature on the negative result. Arsenal vince it first trophy of the season and send a very clear message to the Premier League. If City want to repeat last year’s results they will have to sweat doubly. Today’s is the second Community Shield as Arsenal manager for Mikel Arteta.

THE LIVE MATCH:

2-5 Goals in Vieira! L’Arsenal vince il Community Shield!

2-4 Ramsdale hypnotizes Rodri and stop! Fabio Vieira can close the game

2-4 Score Bukayo Saka. Short run up and cross shot.

2-3 He’s not wrong Bernardo Silvaleft at the edge of the post.

1-3 Transform Trossard with the platter.

1-2 He’s wrong De Bruyne! Crossing ball that prints on the crossbar!

1-2 Score Odegaard the first penalty, Ortega displaced.

104′ – The referee blows his whistle, we’ll go to penalties.

101′ – GOL DELL’ARSENAL! Trossard he swerves to the edge of the area and kicks with his left foot. Deviation by Akanji that puts Ortega out of the game.

92′ – Game clash between Partey and Walker. Recovery lengthens.

90′ – 8 minutes of added time allowed.

87′ – More changes for Arsenal: Gabriel and Havertz out, Smith Rowe and Vieira in.

83′ – Dribbling by Alvarez who serves Foden in the area. Providential Ramsdale saving potential doubling.

81′ – Arteta increases his offensive weight: Nketiah enters in place of Rice.

77′ – DEL MANCHESTER CITY GOALS! Carom ball that arrives between the feet of Palmer. Surgical left to Ramsdale’s right and advantage for City.

75′ – Changes also for Arsenal: Martinelli and Timber leave, Trossard and Tierney enter.

70′ – City insists. Ball to Palmer who can control in the middle of the area. Timber immolates himself and deflects for a corner kick.

64′ – More changes for Guardiola: Haaland out of little brilliant today, Cole Palmer enters. Kovacic also leaves to make way for De Bruyne.

58′ – First substitution for Manchester City: a tarnished Grealish comes out, Foden enters.

46′ – The challenge starts again: the first trophy of the season is up for grabs. No changes for Arteta and Guardiola

45′ – Half time. Fixed result at 0-0.

44′ – Rodri shoots from midfield trying to surprise Ramsdale who was off goal. By a hair’s breadth he doesn’t find the Eurogol.

39′ – Odegaard serves a through ball for Saka who from the baseline puts a back ball for Havertz. The attacker strikes first but Ortega is still good at saving.

24′ – White cuts the area and serves Havertz with his back to goal. The German manages to turn around but the shot is central and Ortega saves. Martinelli tries on the rebuttal, walled up by the City defense.

13′ – Rodri tries from outside the box. The shot, deflected by Rice, touches the post defended by Ramsdale.

1′ – Arsenal kick off.

