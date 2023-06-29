Arsenal bought Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m | Sports

The former Chelsea player was paid 65 million pounds by the “gunners”.

Source: Profimedia

German striker and former Chelsea player When Haverc signed a long-term contract with Arsenal today. According to the British media, the transfer is worth 65 million pounds (about 75 million euros).

This 24-year-old footballer arrived at Chelsea three years ago from Bayer Leverkusen, and in the “blue” shirt he played 139 games and scored 32 goals. The most important was certainly the winning one in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

The German striker is Mikel Arteta’s first official signing of the summer, and earlier today it was reported that the London outfit were close to signing and West Ham player Declan Rice. As reported by the British media, the Hammers accepted Arsenal’s offer of 105 million pounds for Rice, which means that the club from London spent almost 200 million euros today.

(MONDO/agencies)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

