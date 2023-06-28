arsenal does not give up on deklan rice | Sports

Arsenal wants to get hold of Declan Rice at all costs.

Source: Profimedia

Arsenal is not giving up on bringing the captain of West Ham Declan Rice, so they sent a new, fabulous offer to the address of the city rival!

Manchester City offered 75 and 90 million pounds, as much as Arsenal was ready to spend. The “Hammers” flatly refused, however, the English media report that the club from the Emirates contacted them with a new, “difficult” offer. 105 million pounds!

As journalists on the Island point out, Arsenal would immediately pay 100 million pounds to West Ham for the services of the team leader, while the remaining five would be realized later, through bonuses.

If the deal were to be realized, the transfer of the 24-year-old English ace would be a record, when it comes to compensation in the Premier League for a player from the Islands. Now we are waiting for the answer of West Ham, but also of Manchester City, who would also like to see the winner of the Conference League in their ranks…

Declan Rice, by the way, grew up in Chelsea, and he arrived at West Ham at the age of 15. He has played 245 matches in the “Hammer” jersey so far, and his contract is tied to the club for one more year, with the possibility of an extension for another year.

(mondo.ba)