Arsenal Southampton 3:3 setback in the fight for the title | Sports

Spectacle, but also great sadness for Arsenal

Source: Profimedia

Arsenal and Southampton played a draw (3:3) in London, as soon as the host and leader of the Premier League table gave the hot Manchester City another chance to catch up. Mikel Arteta’s team dropped points for the third round in a row, because they played a draw against Liverpool and West Ham, so the difference between Arsenal and second-placed City is now five points, but with two games played less defending champions.

Simply, in the fight for the title (and especially in the fight against Pep Guardiola’s machinery) it is inadmissible to allow yourself a setback against the last ranked team in the table. However, this mishap happened to the “gunners”, and it could have ended up in the hospital, because the guests at “Emirates” were leading 3:1 until the 88th minute. This was followed by goals from Martin Odegard in the 88th and Bakaj Saka in the 90th, but the home team couldn’t do more than that and only hit the crossbar once more. The guests celebrated it, and so did Manchester City, who, on top of two games less, have an additional motive to prepare for the big derby on April 26, in which they will welcome Arsenal on their home ground, the “Etihad”. Before that, they face Sheffield United this Saturday at 5.45pm and it seems hard to imagine them allowing themselves to falter, as Arsenal have been allowing themselves for weeks.

Arsenal – Southampton 3:3 (1:2)

/Martineli 20′, Odegard 88′, Saka 90′ – Alkaraz 1, Volkot 14′, Ćaleta-Car 66’/