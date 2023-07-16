Arsenije Hadži Basur from Užice removes hornets’ nests Info

Arsenije Hadži Basur from Užice, who removes hornet nests, reveals what you should definitely do if you see them around the house.

Source: RINA.RS

Considering this, it is very important to spot the nests of these insects in time and eliminate them as soon as possible. This should be done with the help of people who are skilled in it. Arsenije Hadži Basur from Užice is widely known as a skilled snake hunter, but this brave man from Užice also tackles hornets, removes their nests and thus saves potentially endangered lives.

“At the beginning of summer, they form their nests most often under the roofs of houses, auxiliary buildings, in the chimney. However, it happened that they were also seen in a window, closet, blind or even in bed. How dangerous these insects are is best shown by the fact that the outcome can be fatal from just one bite. “The decisive factor when bitten by a hornet is the place of the sting and the reaction of the organism at the moment of that bite,” says Arsenije.

The interlocutor handles snakes with his bare hands, however, when it comes to hornets, he still uses equipment. “ANDnterventions to remove hornets’ nests are like a “terrorist attack“. The aggravating circumstance is that they make their nests in inaccessible places, so these interventions are like an alpinist endeavor, especially since the equipment I wear is extremely uncomfortable. You can’t do it in tracksuits and sneakers, but in uncomfortable and heavy equipment. Visibility is also limited due to the equipment, and due to the fact that it is mostly done at night. Due to such uncomfortable equipment and great danger, these interventions are extremely exhausting. I regularly sweat as if I had jumped into water,” he said.

He adds that sometimes even the uncomfortable equipment does not provide him with full protection and that it happened that the hornets broke through it regardless of the quality of the material. “You wouldn’t believe what thick gloves they can pierce with their sting… It would be best if I could take the knight’s armor and go after the hornets, but that’s impossible. This is where, in fact, the biggest danger is when removing hornets’ nests. When they penetrate the equipment and reach the skin. Because even people who are not allergic to hornet stings can become allergic at the moment of the sting.”Basur points out.

He had many interventions where he removed them from various places, and most of them are under roofs. The most complex interventions are when hornets make their nests in slatted roofs. Then he has to cut a part of the roof and, as he says, a cloud of hornets is created around him, which attack him. And imagine how dangerous they are when you demolish their house, and that nest is their house.

“I have removed nests of various sizes, from the size of a fist to the size of quite a few wheelie bins. That’s why it’s important to emphasize that if people notice ten hornets constantly buzzing around their house or apartment, it’s a sign that there is a nest somewhere nearby. The sooner it is removed, the less danger the people living there are exposed to. And it’s better to remove it while it’s in a smaller stage, like a fist,” says Arsenije.

He notes that unlike snakes, where there is a preventive measure to prevent them from appearing, this is impossible with hornets. There are places where they appear every year and that cannot be changed, and only Arsenius or people like him who are not afraid to tackle these dangerous insects can help you.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:17 Snake in the center of Belgrade Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD/RINA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

