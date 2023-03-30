by palermolive.it – ​​22 seconds ago

“Art” is the title of the show scheduled at the Teatro Sant’Eugenio – Artistic direction Pupella, scheduled for Thursday and Friday 30 and 31 March. The author is the award-winning Yasmina Reza: French playwright, writer, actress and screenwriter whose…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Art” by Yasmina Reza at the Teatro Sant’Eugenio in Palermo appeared 22 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».