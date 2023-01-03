For lovers of symphony, the annualviennanew yearconcertIt can be described as a hall-level performance. This year’s Vienna New Year’s Concert will kick off on January 1, 2023 in Vienna’s Golden Hall. Conductor Franz Welser-Most from Austria will conduct the Vienna New Year’s Concert for the third time. The 525th anniversary of the founding of the Vienna Boys’ Choir will also appear on the stage of the 2023 Vienna New Year’s Concert. China Central Television’s CCTV Music Channel, CNR Sound of Music, Classic Music Broadcasting and CCTV.com will broadcast live the 2023 Vienna New Year’s Concert at 6:00 p.m. The CCTV client will continue to launch related new media programs. The main station focuses on the 2023 Vienna New Year Concert on the all-media platform, and uses high-quality music to accompany the audience and listeners to celebrate the New Year.

2023, Vienna New Year’s ConcertAustrian native conductor Franz Welser-Möst was invited to conduct the baton. This is the third time that Möst has served as the conductor of the Vienna New Year’s Concert after 2011 and 2013. The performances of Most at the New Year’s Concerts in the past two times left a deep impression on the audience.





Franz Welser-Möster takes third term

2023 isVienna Boys’ ChoirTo celebrate the 525th anniversary of its founding, the choir will be present on the stage of the Vienna New Year’s Concert. Girls will be dressed in marine-inspired outfits, while boys will be dressed in classic sailor outfits as they perform Josef Strauss’ French polka “Joyful Courage.”





Children of the Vienna Boys’ Choir

In terms of repertoire arrangement, the 2023 Vienna New Year’s Concert has the most premiere repertoire in recent years. According to the official repertoire, there are a total of 18 works in the concert, 14 of which are performed at the New Year’s Concert for the first time, breaking the record for the number of first performances. The previous record still stood at 11 in 2013.

Concerts joined by ballet have become a tradition of the Viennese New Year’s Concert. At the New Year’s Concert in 2023, three works will be integrated into ballet performances, one of which will be a classic encore“The Blue Danube” Waltzwhich is also the favorite of many music fans.

(The picture is provided by the main station)

Further reading:



