Home » Art, dance and music in the “abandoned” alleys of Palermo – VIDEO
World

Art, dance and music in the “abandoned” alleys of Palermo – VIDEO

by admin
Art, dance and music in the “abandoned” alleys of Palermo – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​31 minutes ago

Exhibition of works, music and dance: all this was the event organized by the “Calapanama” Association with the authorization of the Palermo Department of Culture and together with the Vice-President of the I District Antonio Nicolao in vicolo Gaffi, one of those streets …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Art, dance and music in the “abandoned” alleys of Palermo – VIDEO appeared 31 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Assett's story: A Kazakh Muslim converts to Christ - Vatican News

You may also like

The occupation of Rostov-on-Don by the Wagner group,...

Wagner’s coup stops 200 km from Moscow: Putin...

Russia, Wagner soldiers are preparing to leave Rostov...

Marina and Roberto, breakthrough coming?

Tennis, ATP Queen’s – Carlos Alcaraz in the...

Prmeinuo Sedrik Rusel | Sport

Russia files criminal case against founder of Wagner...

Vangoura return with the advance single “Duende”

Jerusalem’s Armenian community fears erasure after controversial land...

Why did Wagner give up the conquest of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy