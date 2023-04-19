Art in Sicily, YAG – Yacht Art Gallery opens in Palermo

by siciliafan.it – ​​8 hours ago

Imagine an art gallery, set up on splendid boats, cruising the Mediterranean; an entire summer, touching the most beautiful ports and coasting along unique beaches; works of art that move between the countries where culture and civilization were born, capable of uniting the north and the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Art in Sicily, the YAG – Yacht Art Gallery opens in Palermo appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».