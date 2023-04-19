Home » Art in Sicily, YAG – Yacht Art Gallery opens in Palermo
World

Art in Sicily, YAG – Yacht Art Gallery opens in Palermo

by admin
Art in Sicily, YAG – Yacht Art Gallery opens in Palermo

by siciliafan.it – ​​8 hours ago

Imagine an art gallery, set up on splendid boats, cruising the Mediterranean; an entire summer, touching the most beautiful ports and coasting along unique beaches; works of art that move between the countries where culture and civilization were born, capable of uniting the north and the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Art in Sicily, the YAG – Yacht Art Gallery opens in Palermo appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  China-Taiwan, Xi Jinping prepares the army for "real fights". And announces the no fly zone. Taipei: "We have to be ready"

You may also like

It ended because of work, I think she...

The March of the Living in Auschwitz was...

Germany, four people stabbed in a gym in...

The odyssey of Masha, the “pacifist girl”: entrusted...

Daily horoscope for April 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Vladimir Jovanović after Igokea’s minimal victory against SC...

[Hong Kong News]Hong Kong people protest against the...

New York, two arrested: “They ran a secret...

Palermo, the murder of Aldo Naro in the...

Chelsea-Real Madrid 0-2: read the live coverage of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy