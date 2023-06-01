Home » Artem Uss escaped from a criminal group in Serbia: revelation
Artem Uss escaped from a criminal group in Serbia: revelation

Artem Uss escaped from a criminal group in Serbia: revelation

A Serbian criminal group helped to get Artem Uss, the Russian trafficker, son of the former governor of Krasnoyarsk, out of Italy, accused of buying military components under sanctions to get them into Russia, and illegally imported Venezuelan oil, which Washington was asking for extradition on charges of evasion of sanctions and illegal arms and oil trafficking. The reports Wall Street Journal, citing a source familiar with the matter. Uss, according to sources interviewed by the WSJ, changed cars at least once and crossed several borders to go to Serbia, from where he would fly to Moscow. Russian intelligence did not participate directly in the affair, because there was too much fear that they could be followed. Therefore Serbian criminal elements who were already outsourcing in Italy were used in the enterprise. [jacopo iacoboni]

See also  Mattia outsider (8) Angelina Mango defeated by surprise (7.5). Maria De Filippi "mom" (9), Isobel ultrapop (8)

