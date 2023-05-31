“Artem Uss escaped from Italy thanks to a Serbian criminal gang”

It was a all-round crime band who aided in the escape from Italy Artem Ussreturned to Mosca leveraging an international network of contacts. The news is from Wall Street Journal, which cites sources familiar with the dossier. Uss, son of a powerful Russian politician close to the president Vladimir Putinwas the arrests home in Italy. A circumstance which, according to the United States, would have favored his escape.

The Italian authorities believe that Russian intelligence agents were not directly involved in the escape of Uss because the risk of being monitored was too high. “We would have known,” said the source questioned by the American newspaper. Uss has changed cars at least once and crossed several borders on its way to the Serbiafrom where it is believed to have flown to Mosca.

Artem Ussbusinessman related to Kremlin accused of illegally exporting American military technology to Russia, he was arrested in Italy at the request of the United States last October 17, 2022, at the airport of Milan Malpensaand had been moved to prison. A month later, a boarding school of three judges of the court of Milano he had approved hers request to be transferred to home. At that point the US embassy a Roma he had asked authority Italian to think again, for flight risks, but the Ministry of Justice he replied that the competence on home was of the judges.

On March 22, the day after the Court of Milan approved the extradition request of Uss towards the United States, It’s disappeared. The bracelet ankle, which only worked on the apartment’s Wi-Fi network, alerted law enforcement that it had left the building, but it was too late by the time they arrived. The affair has created friction between Roma e Washington and the prime minister herself Giorgia Meloni – remember the Wsj – stated that “certainly there were some anomalies”. The government meanwhile froze the properties and financial assets of Uss in Italia.