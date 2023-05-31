Artem Uss escaped with the help of Serbian criminals, says the Wall Street Journal

An investigation published by Wall Street Journal says Artem Uss, the Russian businessman accused of very serious crimes who escaped from house arrest in Italy on March 22, was helped to escape from a network of international actors that also includes a group of Serbian criminals. Uss is currently in Russia: that his escape had been prepared and carried out with the help of accomplices is a hypothesis that had been made on several occasions in recent weeks.

The investigation of Wall Street Journal adds new elements, based on a series of documents and interviews with anonymous sources familiar with the facts.

Uss would first have been helped to leave Italy aboard several cars and would then have boarded a ferry, with which he would have crossed the Adriatic Sea and would have gone to Serbia. From there he would fly to Moscow. It is not clear what the help of the Serbian criminals would have materially consisted of, nor exactly what type of crime is being referred to. At least for now, the Italian authorities exclude an involvement of the Russian secret services in the USS evasion, another hypothesis that had been formulated.

It was fueled by a video message published shortly after the escape by Alexandr Uss, the father of Artem Uss, governor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk Krai and also a very wealthy entrepreneur. In the video, Uss’s father thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that “he is not only our president, but he is above all a man with a big and generous heart”.

Uss had been stopped at Malpensa airport on October 17, 2022 while he was embarking for Istanbul, on the basis of an international arrest warrant issued by the New York judicial authorities. After his arrest he was placed under house arrest at his home in Basiglio, just outside Milan. From there then on March 22 he fled shortly before he was extradited to the United States, cutting the electronic surveillance bracelet.

There are four charges against him: violation of the embargo against Venezuela in a case of oil smuggling to China and Russia; bank fraud; recycling; smuggling of military technology from the United States to Russia.

The latter is the more serious charge. The alleged crime was born by investigating five Russian citizens, including USS, who allegedly purchased semiconductors and microprocessors used in fighter planes, missile systems, intelligent munitions, radars, satellites and other American-made military technologies from undercover companies. aimed at the Russian army engaged in Ukraine.