The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office expressed a negative opinion on the request for house arrest presented, pending the decision in the extradition procedure, by the lawyers of Artem Uss, the Russian businessman and son of the governor of a Siberian region, blocked on October 17, on an international arrest warrant from the USA, at Malpensa airport while he was about to take a flight to Turkey. The application for release had been filed in recent days with the judges of the fifth criminal court of the Milanese Court of Appeal (president Antonio Nova) by the 40-year-old’s lawyer, the lawyer Vinicio Nardo. In the coming days, after the negative opinion of the Attorney General, a hearing will be held to discuss and decide on the request.

October 28, 2022



In the hearing of 21 October, Uss had denied the consent to the extradition requested by the New York judicial authority which accuses him, together with 6 other people, of smuggling military technologies from the United States to Russia and oil from Venezuela to China and Russia, avoidance of sanctions and money laundering for millions of dollars. The defense asks that Uss (detained in Busto Arsizio), who in Milan has a house available to him, can at least go to house arrest pending the conclusion of the procedure. The Prosecutor General, then, will have to formulate the indictment on the basis of the extradition request. And the proceeding will have to end, after a few hearings, with the ok or not of the Court upon the delivery of the 40-year-old who, according to the US, at least since 2018 would have set up “an operation of fraud, illegal export and money laundering under the law. ‘umbrella “of its Nda Gmbh. Some military technologies at the center of the investigation would have been found in Russian weapons, in particular tanks, used on the war front in Ukraine.