Artem Uss, the father of the escaped entrepreneur resigns as governor of Krasnoyarsk: he received an offer from Putin

He said he met Putin and that he received an offer to “continue to work at the federal level” and for this Aleksandr Ussfather of Russian businessman Artem Uss, has announced his resignation as governor of Russia’s Siberian region Krasnoyarsk. The son had escaped from home in Italia after the March 21 had been granted extradition to the United States. The most likely candidate to take the place of Uss as governor of Krasnoyarsk should be the deputy finance minister Mikhail Kotyukov.

The story – Uss had been arrested on October 17 at the airport of Malpensaon behalf of the Usa for conspiracy, fraud and money laundering: an extradition request was pending on him from Washington. At first, pre-trial detention was ordered against him in the prison of Busto Arsizio, motivated by the risk of escape. On 25 November, however, the Fifth Criminal Section of the Milanese Court granted him i home in his home a Basiglio (at the gates of the Lombard capital), arguing that the measure was “suitable for guaranteeing any delivery to the proceeding foreign authority”. Instead from there Uss escaped on March 22, breaking the bracelet of surveillance. For this reason the Minister of Justice Nordio has initiated a disciplinary action against the judges for the “not properly weighted” content of the sentence with which they established the house arrest for the Russian. In recent days, however, the President of the Court, Giuseppe Ondeihad drafted a report on the case in which he argued that the Via Arenula ministry could have asked at any time the aggravation of the measure, that is, the return to the incarceration. In that report it was stated that “in the matter of extradition rules apply criminal procedure and the court of appeals could not ex officio aggravate the precautionary measure applied except in the case of transgressionwhile according to article 714 of the criminal procedure code the Ministry of Justice can at any time ask the aggravation”. A point of view that from judicial sources is also confirmed after Nordio’s speech in the Chamber. The minister, on the other hand, a Montecitorio argued that “there is no regulatory provision which attributes to the minister the power to replace a” precautionary “measure with another” and that the Minister of Justice has only the power to advance a “request for revocation” of a measure limiting the personal freedom.

