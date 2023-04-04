He had escaped house arrest in Milan, breaking the electronic bracelet, following the decision of the Milan Court of Appeal with which the judges had given the go-ahead for extradition to the United States. It was from March 22 that of Artem Uss there was no more news. But now the Russian entrepreneur, and son of the governor of a Siberian region stuck on October 17 at Malpensa, announced that he is in Russia. “I am in Russia! In these few particularly dramatic days, strong and reliable people have been by my side. Thank you,” she said. “The court Italian, whose impartiality I initially counted on, has demonstrated its clear political bias. Unfortunately he is also ready to bow to pressures by the US authorities,” he added. In the situation international current, when Russian citizens are subjected to “games without rules””, returning to their homeland, even in such a “non-standard” way, is a victory. Artem Uss and five other Russians were charged in the Usa of avoidance of sanctionsmoney laundering, Venezuelan oil smuggling and transfer of software and technologies to use either civil That military. The son of governor was arrested on behalf of Usa last October 17 at the airport of Milanofrom where he would leave for the Türkiye. In early December, he was transferred from prison to house arrest, the Russian agency summarizes.

Il 40enneaccording to American investigations, from 2018 he would have set up “an operation of flourishillegal export e recycling of money under the umbrella” of his company Nda Gmbh. Some military technologies at the center of the investigation would have been found in Russian armamentsespecially tanks, used on the war front in Ukraine. The arrest warrant issued against him by the US Department of Justice refers to a series of crimes that have transformed the affair into a case of international relevance. Based on the 12 counts, con Uss compatriots are also accused Yury OrekhovSvetlana Kuzurgasheva, Timofey Telegin and Sergey Tulyakov, and Venezuelan oil traders Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce and Juan Carlos Soto. For US prosecutors, they are involved in “orchestrating a complex scheme to illegally obtain US military technology and government-sanctioned oil”. Venezuela“. They allegedly smuggled millions of barrels of oil and laundered tens of millions of dollars on behalf of Russian oligarchs through a myriad of deals with shell companies and cryptocurrency. A real spy story in which, according to FBI investigators, they would have “undermined security, economic stability and the state of right of all the world“.