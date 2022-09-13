September 13 news, NASA (NASA) previously planned to launch Artemis 1 on September 23 or September 27, the rocket will use the Space Launch System (SLS) large rocket to send the Orion capsule. into lunar orbit for an unmanned test flight. But the agency announced in a blog post late Monday (Sept. 12) that the Sept. 23 date no longer applies, and that it now aims to launch Artemis 1 on Sept. 27, a possible backup date. It’s October 2nd.

NASA’s first attempt to launch the mission on Aug. 29 was thwarted by an abnormal temperature reading in an SLS first-stage RS-25 engine. The mission team quickly traced back a faulty temperature sensor and had SLS and Orion ready to attempt another launch attempt on September 3.

However, NASA announced again on September 3 that the SLS, which was scheduled to lift off that day, was canceled due to a fuel leak. The leak occurred at a “quick disconnect,” an interface that connects the SLS core stage to the propellant piping from the rocket’s mobile tower. NASA wrote in the update that the Artemis 1 team replaced two seals around the quick-disconnects last week and completed other repairs related to the problem over the weekend.

NASA is now gearing up for an SLS fuel test, which will pump ultra-cold propellant into the SLS to confirm that the leak has indeed been repaired. The agency had planned to conduct the test on Sept. 17, but it has now been delayed until no earlier than Sept. 21.

“The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical issues, including the added value of having more time to prepare for cryogenic demonstration tests, and subsequent time to prepare for launch,” NASA officials wrote in a Monday blog post. “. “These dates also allow managers to ensure teams have adequate rest periods and replenish the supply of cryogenic propellant.”

IT Home has learned that “Artemis” is the new US moon landing program, named after the Greek mythology of the moon goddess “Artemis” to echo the “Apollo” in the 1960s and early 1970s. “Moon landing plan, and at the same time implies that the new plan includes the realization of the first female astronaut to land on the moon. In 2019, the “Artemis” plan was officially launched, carrying the “Orion” spacecraft through SLS, sending American astronauts to the moon by 2024, and establishing a permanent base on the lunar surface by 2028 for landing on Mars and deep space exploration. The task lays the foundation. The development of the SLS and Orion spacecraft, the centerpiece of the Artemis program, took more than 10 years and cost $37 billion. Before the astronauts land on the moon, NASA will conduct the “Artemis 1” uncrewed lunar flight test and the “Artemis 2” manned lunar flight test.