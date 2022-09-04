The Moon will still have to wait for the arrival of the new Euro-American Orion spacecraft. And they will still have to wait for the thousands of technicians and researchers working on the Artemis Program, intended to bring humanity back beyond Earth’s orbit, towards the Moon and, hopefully in the not too distant future, to Mars. After yesterday’s new stop of the countdown, after a fairly large leak of liquid hydrogen was detected. One of those problems with which we do not mess around, already found on other times in the past on the Shuttles: on the other hand, the powerful cryogenic liquid hydrogen and oxygen engines of the first stage of the SLS rocket are derived precisely from those of the space shuttle. At the time of the Shuttle, it took a few days, but with Artemis-1 and Orion it is not possible to race against time, due to a “launch window” which closes on Monday evening. This time, in fact, unlike the Shuttle that placed it in Earth’s orbit, it aims at the Moon …

The Moon does not wait, and there is a “launch conflict” on October 3

The launch, as communicated by NASA, is postponed to October, despite a timid attempt to launch by the end of the current “window”, which would have closed in the night between Monday and Tuesday (Italian time) at 0.43. Then, the Moon obviously revolves around the Earth, and starts moving away. So those 6-8 days pass and you have to wait at least 14 days for the new favorable period. In fact, the next “window” will open on 19 September, to continue every day until 4 October. And there is a launch conflict: NASA must send a Falcon 9 rocket from ramp 39 A on October 3, a short distance from SLS 39 B, with the crew having to go into Earth orbit on the ISS to take over. to that of Samantha Cristoforetti, in orbit since the end of April. For reasons of overlap, it is impossible to make two throws so close together. So, again stop, and new opportunity until the second half of October.

And then, there are the ineluctable laws of celestial mechanics. The launch windows, among other things, consider other factors, such as the lighting conditions in a certain period of time, on the area that you will want to explore and orbit. For a launch to the Moon, even just a delay on the scheduled launch time, for example of an hour, is enough to force you to change the azimuth, that is the direction of launch from the Kennedy Space Center, in order to reach the precise point of the Earth’s orbit, and then turn on the engines, disengage from the Earth’s attraction and point towards the Moon. Normally, for safety reasons, the azimuth, i.e. the angle between the launch direction and the North direction, at the time of the Apollo had to be between 72 ° and 108 ° (towards the East), otherwise in case of emergencies at launch the crew could not have made an emergency return to the ocean. And with Artemis the procedures are quite similar. However, the technical constraints leave a wide launch window of about 2.5 hours every day for a week a month: it was for the Apollo, it is for Artemis.

The Moon also moves away, and as mentioned, to find it in a favorable point for launch, it is necessary to wait no less than 14 days. For the historic Apollo 11, for example, there were a few days starting from July 16, 1969 (the date on which the launch then took place on time): if it had not hit that useful period (and there was a long discussion, not everyone agreed …), the launch would be postponed to 10 August. SLS and Orion, however, will have to undergo a long series of tests, including emptying and filling of tanks and of all the fuel load: of the 2,680 tons at launch, about 85 per cent is fuel.

The technical trouble and the scenarios

The new postponement, therefore, concerns a significant loss of hydrogen in a quick release coupling of the power line that goes to the engines, which will delay the inaugural flight of the SLS and Orion (cost of the first launch: 4.1 billion dollars) of a few weeks, certainly until October. Great disappointment not only for the thousands of people involved in the program (including many Europeans and Italians) but also for the 130,000 spectators ready to attend a show that has not been seen since May 14, 1973, since the last Saturn V rocket set off from Cape Kennedy to put Skylab, a large orbiting laboratory of nearly 100 tons into Earth orbit. Engineers are evaluating two options for solving the last problem: replace suspect fitting components on the launch pad and perform a liquid hydrogen refueling mini test to verify leak-free performance.

But there are also plans to bring the rocket back to the large VAB assembly building, 5 kilometers from the platform. While the VAB would offer shelter from the elements and would not require an environmental enclosure to be fitted to protect sensitive components during repair work, engineers would not be able to test the fitting with liquid hydrogen. Anyway, both options result in a delay of several weeks. It is very likely, also to avoid the conflict with the astronaut launch with Space X on October 3, that the launch of the SLS is likely to be postponed to the next launch period, which opens on October 17 and will last until 31, unless it is not possible to find a solution to speed up the repair work: “This is a very difficult activity and possibility” – states the head of the Artemis 1 mission, Mike Sarafin: “Our attention now focuses on determining in detail the problem. Then we will evaluate everything in the best way “.

During Saturday’s countdown, engineers made three attempts to properly “fix” a suspicious gasket, and block a leak in the 8-inch quick-release fitting, but none of them worked. After receiving a “no start” recommendation from the engineers who were working on the problem, launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson canceled the countdown at 11:17 (17.17 in Italy …) “We’ll leave when it’s ready, nothing risks… “, said NASA administrator Bill Nelson:” We are not leaving before then, especially now, for an unmanned test flight but that is crucial for the rest of the program. “