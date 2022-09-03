Home World Artemis, another postponement for the loss of liquid hydrogen
NASA has also decided to cancel the second launch attempt of the Artemis 1 mission directed to the Moon due to a leak detected during the loading of liquid hydrogen and which, after three attempts, could not be eliminated. The decision was made by the launch director, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, after the first ‘no go’ of the technicians.

The first failed attempt was made on 29 August. What did not work on that occasion was one of the four engines that must propel the giant rocket, 98 meters high.

This time, in addition to the difficulty of remedying the leak of liquid hydrogen, the technical problem delayed the countdown, leaving too little time to complete preparations before take-off.

Pre-flight operations were halted for today about three hours before the two-hour launch window scheduled to start at 19.17 in Italy.

No immediate information was given on the timing for a new mission launch attempt. But NASA could schedule another attempt for Monday or Tuesday.

