The Artemis 1 SLS rocket was launched, the first unmanned mission of the programme Artemis, bound for lunar orbit. The launch of NASA’s Space Launch System took place from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. After a long wait, a mission thus begins in which European and Italian technology also play a leading role.

The slip

The Nasa had announced the postponement of the Artemis 1 unmanned space mission, bound for lunar orbit, because the eastern polygon and launch teams encountered a problem that caused a loss of signal from a radar site.

On Tuesday evening, NASA had already managed to plug a hydrogen leak, noticed during the refueling of the Artemis 1 lunar rocket. The leak was repaired, but then a Space Force radar tracking site went haywire, due to a faulty ethernet switch. Problems delayed the launch and the countdown stopped at 10 minutes.

The definitive launch

The ‘window’ of useful time for the launch therefore opened at 7.04 am Italian time, then postponed by 50 minutes: Artemis 1 thus left the Earth at 7.50 am marking the third attempt by the space agency to bring an empty capsule to the Moon for the first time in 50 years.

A lot of Italy on the Moon: Argomoon jewel made in Italy

There is a lot of Italy on board the first Artemis 1 lunar mission which also sees the Italian cubesat in flight Argomoon, a jewel of space technology made in Italy. To keep our tricolor in the new era of lunar missions of NASA, with ESA partner, is the ASI which underlines how our country has “a leading role with the Italian space sector led by the Italian Space Agency”.