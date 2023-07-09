Xinhua News Agency, Washington, July 7th – The United States‘ decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions as part of its military aid has raised concerns and sparked debates over the lethal nature of these weapons and the violation of U.S. laws.

Cluster munitions are airborne bombs or artillery shells that contain multiple small explosives known as bomblets. When dropped, these munitions release a large number of bomblets over a wide area, which can detonate upon impact or later. However, some bomblets may fail to explode and remain dormant, posing a long-term threat to civilians.

The use of cluster munitions has been criticized for their high lethality and potential to cause civilian casualties. The U.S. military has deployed these weapons in various conflicts such as the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Kosovo War, Afghanistan War, and Iraq War, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure and numerous civilian casualties.

The decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine has raised questions regarding the motivation behind the U.S.’s actions. National Security Adviser Sullivan justified the move by stating that without ammunition, Ukraine may lose more territory to Russia, which the United States deems unacceptable.

The U.S. Department of Defense, in a statement, claimed that the decision to provide cluster munitions was made after extensive consultations with Congress, U.S. allies, and partners. The statement mentioned that the aid consists of cluster munitions fired by 155mm caliber howitzers, but specific quantities were not disclosed. It was also stated that the dud rate of these munitions is no higher than 2.35%, which is considered a significant improvement.

However, the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine violates U.S. law, as it prohibits the transfer of munitions with a dud rate exceeding 1%. Reports suggest that the cluster munitions provided to Ukraine contain 72 small bombs with a dud rate of approximately 6%, indicating that a significant number of bomblets may fail to detonate.

The announcement drew immediate criticism from various parties. The United Nations Secretary-General expressed his disapproval of continued usage of cluster munitions on the battlefield. U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy and Jeff Merkley also condemned the decision, warning that it will have severe moral and political consequences.

Russia’s Vice Chairman of the Federation Council, Kosachev, accused the United States of involving itself in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, disregarding civilian casualties caused by the use of cluster munitions. The Russian Ambassador to the United States, Antonov, criticized the U.S. government for neglecting the views of experts and legislators regarding the inhumane use of these weapons.

Additionally, at least 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed the U.S.’s supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Since the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis last year, the U.S. government has provided over $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine. However, this support has faced increasing criticism from Americans who question the use of significant funds to support foreign conflict parties. Russia and other critics have accused the United States and Western countries of exacerbating the situation in the Ukraine crisis.

The provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine raises concerns about the impact on civilians and the potential escalation of the conflict. The decision also highlights the controversial nature of these weapons and the need for stricter controls to prevent civilian harm.