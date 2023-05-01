Artificial intelligence and nuclear disaster | Info

According to the American congressman, artificial intelligence can help society, but also kill us.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

US Congressman Ted Lu stated that artificial intelligence is incredible, that it can help society in many ways, but also that it can kill us.

Lu spoke about this topic on the occasion that American congressmen submitted a request for the adoption of a law that would make it impossible for artificial intelligence to decide on a possible launch of nuclear missiles. If their proposal is adopted, it will legalize the current Pentagon policy that requires people to always be in the chain of command when it comes to launching decisions, Sputnik reports.

“We want to make sure that people are involved in the process of possibly launching a nuclear weapon, if we ever have to. We often see in sci-fi movies how the world is out of control because artificial intelligence has taken over, so we’re going to have humans involved,” said Ken Buck, a Republican congressman from Colorado.

Buck noted and warned that the use of artificial intelligence without humans involved in the chain of command of nuclear forces would be dangerous and reckless. In this fiscal year, the Pentagon allocated 1.8 billion dollars for research and development of artificial intelligence, according to “Fox News“.

Schuyler Moore, the chief technology officer at Central Command, said the military sees artificial intelligence as helping people understand the data they have and point them in the right direction. He underlined that the Pentagon believes that people must always be included in the chain of command that makes the final decision.

Many scientists believe that artificial intelligence can be dangerous when it comes to nuclear weapons, so a recent survey among artificial intelligence experts, carried out by Stanford, found that 36 percent of them believe that it could lead to a “nuclear catastrophe”.

(WORLD)