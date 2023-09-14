Artificial Intelligence at the service of customer assistance: the IBM-WINDTRE partnership is renewed

WINDTREleader in the telecommunications sector in Italy, has renewed its collaboration with IBM designing an “Intelligent Automation” solution based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation to automatically analyze, enrich and resolve customer reports.

WINDTRE’s objective is to optimize the process of managing complaints opened by users following system anomalies and reduce the repetitive activities of its Service Desk. To date, the solution has been able to automatically manage over two hundred thousand reports, reaching high levels of automation.

AI and automation to optimize ticket management

The agreement between the two companies, which began in 2018, is based on the combination of services of artificial intelligence available on IBM Cloud and automation systems.

WINDTRE used the technology and experts of IBM Consulting to design, develop and manage the solution based on Watsonx Assistant, Watsonx Knowledge Studio (WKS) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU). watsonx Assistant classifies reports, WKS creates machine-learning and rule-based annotators to “train” IBM Watson on WINDTRE domain-specific topics, while NLU extracts relevant information from the text. These solutions make use of machine learning functions and allow you to understand human language, reason, extrapolate information, propose interpretation hypotheses and learn, streamlining and facilitating ticket management.

After the analysis phase, the tickets are enriched with information collected by the WINDTRE information systems and sent to automation systems for resolution. The ticket processing phase is now managed by Robotic Process Automation (RPA), to optimize the process. This solution is made up of two main components: the “dispatcher”, which takes the tickets to be processed and places them in a queue within the solution, and the “performer”, which carries out the resolution actions. At an architectural level, the robotic component is released on virtual machines in the cloud, making the IBM solution secure and scalable.

The integration took place by relying on the Agile working method which was followed by moments of sharing and communication between the management of WINDTRE and IBM to verify objectives, results and priorities. A specific dashboard and reporting systems, however, continuously monitor performance, volumes and expected benefits.

“The collaboration with IBM has made it possible to integrate the digital transformation path of WINDTRE tech operations with an important piece”, says Carlo MelissaChief Technology Officer di WINDTRE. “Thanks to the application of new technologies – continues Melis – it was possible to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the claims management processes and change the operational mindset. All this contributed significantly to the success of this initiative”.

The benefits of IBM Watson integration and future directions

Today, thanks to the solution, the over ten thousand reports per month, of which 60% do not require the involvement of the Service Desk, are managed in three different ways:

Ticket “Automatically Resolved”: the report is resolved completely by the AI ​​without the intervention of an operator. Tickets “Partially Resolved”: the report is analysed, classified and enriched with information obtained from WINDTRE systems, in order to assist both the first and second level operator. Tickets “Routed”: the report is analyzed and automatically assigned to the most appropriate team of operators.

The benefits of the Watsonx integration have been countless, starting from the enhancement of the Service Desk and Back Office staff, as the most repetitive activities are now managed through the “Intelligent Automation”, allowing you to save time and refocus people on activities with greater added value.

The response speed increased 10 times compared to before, human errors have decreased thanks to a phase of precise definition of procedures and the possibility of activating multiple robots in parallel capable of managing reports at the same time allows for unprecedented scalability.

“We are enthusiastic about the collaboration with Wind Tre”, says Tiziana Tornaghi, IBM Consulting Managing Partner per l’Italia. “In recent years we have faced the challenges related to digital transformation with a great spirit of union, achieving very important results. The future is even more promising thanks to the flexibility offered by Cloud environments and the enormous potential of frontier technologies such as Generative AI and Intelligent Automation“.

WINDTRE and IBM have decided to further raise the levels of expected automation and, at the same time, broaden the scope of intervention through the processing of infrastructure incidents. With the use of AI and Advanced Analytics algorithms, the objective is to identify the main causes of recurring problems in order to anticipate their resolutions.

The next goal is to create a multi-disciplinary team that works jointly on AI and automation.

This collaboration is part of the journey of digital transformation undertaken by WINDTRE and focused on Cloud and AI solutions of which IBM is a world leader.

Artificial Intelligence at the service of customer assistance: the IBM-WINDTRE partnership is renewed

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

