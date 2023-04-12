Blond hair, light eyes, no veil. She is wearing a black jacket and a white T-shirt. Her name is Fedha and she is the first journalist completely created by artificial intelligence. It was launched by Kuwait News.

Fedha began with a clip introducing herself to her future viewers: «I am Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? We hear your opinions.”

Abdullah Boftain, Deputy Director of Kuwait News explained that for now Fedha will be used to read the news broadcasts on the Kuwait News portals: «Fedha is an old popular Kuwaiti name that refers to silver. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in color, so we combined the two.” And then he added: «Fedha represents everyone».

For now, the virtual journalist will only read the news, but it may not be able to handle more complex programs in the future.

Fedha’s presentation video, lasting thirteen seconds, generated a flood of reactions on social media, even from flesh-and-blood journalists.