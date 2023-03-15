Wanting to compete with Microsoft, which implemented ChatGPT in its services, Google now brings similar functionality.

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

It’s an understatement artificial intelligence by OpenAI, ChatGPT, shook the world. More than 100 million people have tested the capabilities of this chat-bot, and how useful it can be has been recognized by the largest technology companies, such as Microsoft, which have implemented it in their services.



However, although Google has the largest amount of data in the world, and although due to the artificial intelligence that it works on, an engineer went public, claiming that it is aware, one gets the impression that the company was very surprised by the popularity and progress of the technology that drives ChatGPT, but also its application in Microsoft services. In order not to be left behind, Google has now announced that it is bringing generating text using artificial intelligence on Gmail and Google Docs.

When it comes to Google Docs, Google claims that the introduction of artificial intelligence will enable the drafting of desired text, showing an example where Docs creates a draft of a job description based on a very short query – similar to the ChatGPT chatbot, only within the word processing application.

Source: Google

Google also claims that future iterations of the Docs app will include the feature “exchange of ideas, searching for errors, writing and editing” with the help of artificial intelligence.

In addition to Docs, Google has also introduced AI features within Gmail. Building on the already available Smart Reply and Smart Compose functions, Gmail will be able to expand short emails, as well as change the expression to a more formal tone. Artificial intelligence will also be able to shorten long paragraphs, draw out theses, as well as draft an email based on a brief instruction.

Source: Google

AI tools will be available to certain users starting this month, after which their availability will be extended to the rest of the user base. One of the main messages sent by Google during the announcement is that “AI is not a substitute for the ingenuity, creativity and intelligence of real people”.

In the video below you can see how the use of artificial intelligence in Google services will look like: