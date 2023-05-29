Artificial intelligence, the director of the Financial Times Roula Khalaf: “Our journalism will continue to be done by human beings”

16
LONDON – “Nellage of artificial intelligence, the journalism of Financial Times it will continue to be reported and written by humans.” It is the message that Roula Khalafeditor of the British financial newspaper, sends her readers in an open letter published on the site and in the print edition, adding her authoritative voice to the ongoing debate on the benefits and risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the UK and globally .
