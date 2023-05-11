Artificial intelligence, the stakes of Brussels: facial recognition away from public places

In a vote that many MEPs have described as “a step forward towards our future”, the European Parliament has approved the text of a bill – known as the AI ​​Act – which intends to regulate the development and use of artificial intelligence in the member countries. The EU has been working on this document for at least two years. The advent of ChatGpt and other generative AIs, capable of producing writings and images as a human being would, has given a further boost to the work of the two commissions – that for the internal market and that for civil liberties – on the draft of law.