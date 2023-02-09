At the debut of the new edition of dancing with the Stars I rejoiced, breathing “family air”, with Enrico Montesano. I jealously keep my father’s 45 rpm with Happy Joy. I think so, an invitation to vote for the PSI in the important elections of 1975, the day after the clamorous victory in the referendum on divorce. The actor, then not yet thirty, brilliantly interpreted a dialogue between a citizen determined to vote socialist and another still uncertain. I listened to the record later, indeed: I felt it and felt it again, up to the threshold of the 21st century. It amused and exalted me. The commitment it is not only the appeal, the endorsement, but the filling of one’s art, or part of it, with social and political contents, making of those contents a creative object, aimed perhaps at encouraging professional politicians. I’m not too interested in what Montesano has argued much more recently and with which I don’t agree even one iota; thanks to Milly Carlucci’s show, I seemed to see again, and relive, “my Montesano”.

Nostalgia, they say. Yet it often is nostalgia for the future, as some works by the great composer Luigi Nono and a posthumous collection of his writings suggest. An artist and an intellectual who knew how to change, remaining himself.

Nostalgia has this peculiarity: it longs for a “return”, but it is a return of what has never been. Not in the form in which you want it. It is the desire to go back to having what one has never actually possessed. And that this is a strange return is confirmed by the fact that it is often projected towards the future. In other words: to regain possession of the right state of mind to return to hope and to glimpse horizons never previously even glimpsed.

Hence, in my small way, the sense of the invitation I address to the left and to the Democratic Party to try to re-establish a fruitful relationship with the world of culture, precisely in the year dedicated to the memory of Pier Paolo Pasolini. Of him most remember the role of critical conscience, for example in the face of a progress that to many seemed destined to continue indefinitely and to overcome every obstacle, every injustice. His “messages in a bottle”, his “letters to the world” (as Salvatore Veca would say, adding that the world “generally does not respond”) and to the left, his restlessness, his unease in the PCI, his closeness, in the last phase, the radicals were both an indicator of what was wrong and an incitement to do better, to do differently.

And what about Antonio Gramsci? A politician thrown into prison who suffers, studies and reflects. And among his main objects of reflection there are, precisely, the intellectuals. Topic of thought of someone like him, destined to become an icon and paradigm proper to the figure of the intellectual. Hence the fascination that continues to exercise all over the world. In other words: a difficult, tormented, perhaps impossible relationship between politics and thought. It is precisely for this reason that it is necessary, and such as to seduce entire generations, like those dramatic, painful, sometimes tragic love stories that nourish our souls and our hearts.