Artjom Dzjuba was a target of Crvena zvezda during the summer transfer window in 2022 when Aleksandar Pešić did arrive.

Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIK

Russian striker Artyom Dzyuba this summer, he rejected the offer of Red Star and moved to Turkey, where he stayed for only two months in Adanaspor, before returning to Russia, where he is still a “beast”. Dzjuba left without much thought after seven years at Zenit signed for their rivals Lokomotiv Moscowand from round to round it shows that it was an ideal choice for him at this stage of his career.

It took him a while to get into shape, and after that he turned into a machine. In the spring part of the season there is six goals and four more assistsmore precisely he participated in even ten goals which Lokomotiva achieved in the second part of the season, so they look like a completely different team with him on the field.

They took the lead with a goal by Glushenko, when Kamano was an assistant, and then a series of great admirers of Vladimir Putin began. He assisted Tiknisian in the 26th minute, then Glushenkov in the 30th, and then Kaman in the 55th. In the meantime, Vorobyev scored for Orenburg, while Glushenkov missed a hat-trick because he missed a shot from the “chalk” right at the start of the second. half time at “Gazovik Stadium”.

Let’s remind you, previously Dzjuba scored only one goal for Adana (against Fenerbahçe), but he terminated his contract after only two months, dissatisfied with life in Turkey. We will never know what would have happened if he had gone to Crvena zvezda, since during the summer Mitar Mrkela has other plans when it comes to the upcoming transfer window.