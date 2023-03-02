From today, renting and driving an electric vehicle with Arval is even easier. In fact, the offer of the Italian Division of the French company, a company specializing in long-term rental and sustainable mobility solutions, is enhanced thanks to the partnership with Shell Recharge Solutions, the global leader in intelligent charging solutions for electric vehicles.

The agreement signed at an international level between Arval and Shell Recharge Solutions intends to encourage the development of electric and sustainable mobility, supporting the energy transition processes of Arval’s client companies, offering them a real ecosystem for recharging vehicles.

The first product resulting from the partnership is an “energy card” which allows client companies to access one of the largest recharging networks in Italy and the largest in Europe, with over 300,000 points in 35 different countries. Thanks to the energy card and the Shell Recharge app, it is also possible to search for the nearest infrastructures, start the recharge process, monitor and conclude it and make the payment.

This simplifies the user experience for all those who, for their travel needs, choose a sustainable option. Furthermore, by integrating the charging costs into the rental fee, fleet managers will have the advantage of having Arval as their only mobility partner, thus optimizing the management of their fleet of electric vehicles.

The expansion of services related to increasingly sustainable mobility is a concrete action that confirms Arval’s commitment to developing solutions to support the energy transition paths of its customers, in line with the ambitious objectives set by the Arval Beyond strategic plan, which predicts the achievement of 700,000 electrified vehicles in the global Arval fleet by 2025.