«As a child my idol was Cavani, I followed him to Palermo»

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 6 hours ago

Roma Female striker Benedetta Glionna gave a long interview to “Vocegiallorossa.it” recounting her experience with the team from the Capital but not only, she also spoke of her idol as a child. Here are her words:…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Feminine Rome, Glionna: «When I was little, my idol was Cavani, I followed him to Palermo» appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».