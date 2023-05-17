“As a member of the ‘single bellicose party’, I’ll tell you the counter-offensive I expect”. Parsi at 360 degrees on the war (and on the Italians)

The Kiev counteroffensive? “It has yet to begin and it will hit the Russians in depth”, with massive and close attacks on the front but “where they don’t expect it, making the most of what they don’t have: a modern conception of how operations are conducted”. He passes for being the best known exponent of the ‘single warmongering party’ and does not disappoint Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, professor of international relations to whom we asked for a 360-degree opinion on the war in Ukraine, from the situation on the ground to the tables “set” for peace but essentially empty; from Zelensky’s visit to Rome (“from Italy he only received pats on the back”) to the contradictions of the Meloni government, “caught between internal and international consensus”. And then on the Italians against the war, those who “want to be left in peace, and they do quasi a guilt a Zelensky and garlic Ukrainians Of to be Still there a fight” and the dichotomy between peace and war which would be “false”: because the opposite of war is not peace, it is “resistance to the aggressor”.

Professor Parsi, how do you see the situation on the ground?

It seems clear to me that the Russians are in more trouble than previously thought. There affair Of Bakhmut is exemplary: I am Three months who say they want to take it “tomorrow” but have not only been rejected, but retreat conspicuously. In fact, Moscow is on the defensive. The progress we are witnessing is simply the change of inertia: the Russians have lost to take the city many troops, many materials, they have frayed the They lines Of refueling e a at this point they are attacked by the Ukrainian defense which pushes them back a bit. But I wouldn’t talk about the “counter-offensive” yet.

If it hasn’t started yet, how do you imagine it will be?

When ci will be will see involved in manner focused the gran part of the materials Of refueling That I am got up to This time: carts armed, system missiles, planes e drones along with artillery pieces and ammunition. Given that it is not possible to surprise the enemy on a rather vast quadrant, because the Russians are entrenched almost everywhere, in my opinion there will be a “surprise” in the conduct of operations: operations of very high coordination between artillery, missile launchers, drones, armored vehicles, infantry, special troops; then attacks in depth, in points where the enemy does not expect them, then supported by rapid and massive attacks on the front in which the units fight in a very close and very concentrated way, so as not to give the enemy a chance to trap him between the two Russian defensive lines.

Does that mean that Kiev has achieved clear superiority on the field?

I mean now it can exploit not only or so much materials, but training, just what the Russians don’t have. Because they kept sending Wagnerians, who are street thugs, and conscripts with no special training. Now they are starting to find themselves against those tens and tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops who have been trained in recent months in Europe, America, New Zealand or Korea.

An example of the difference?

Se you know that there is a minefield 500 meters away, you can count on the professionalism of the deminers who actually by the time you arrive they have cleared the way ahead for you. And at the same time the artillery will be so effective, because it is well trained, that it will cover the advance of the troops at a very close range, while minimizing the risk of friendly fire. I mean? But all this is done only if you take the people and train them for weeks, for months, as happened to platoon, company, battalion fighters in large units. It is what had already given the advantage at the beginning to the Ukrainians who moved much more and much more coordinated with respect to the static nature and predictability of Russians. We all remember the phantom “caravan” at the gates of Kiev. Now the Ukrainian army finds itself doing what the troops were able to do before, but multiplied by three, four. That’s the “element of surprise,” doing things the enemy doesn’t expect you to do because you underestimate their training.

Are you sure you don’t underestimate the reserves and preparation of the Russians?

In addition to what can be seen on the ground, the constant warnings from Moscow on the “nuclear risk” mean something, right? The offensive potential of Russian forces is marred by devastating levels of corruption. Corruption means that there is much less “stuff on the ground”, it is a question of “strategic inculturation”. And in fact in recent months we have seen images of Russian military convoys on the railways that brought wagons and trucks from the 1940s to the front, stuff that it is neither in heaven nor on earth. And we Italians should know what all this means.

What does it mean?

Do we remember it or not that when we entered the war? The corruption some hierarchs, high military ranks and industrialists combined with the rhetoric of the regime transformed the members of the Italian Youth of the Littorio into “8 million bayonets” to fight, which weren’t there. We had tanks and planes that sucked, even important ships but without radar, without remote systems. Why everyone we said “yes, yes, we are very strong”. But it is something that does not filter outside, because it is typical of corruption that whoever is upstream says nothing, because they have to take their side. The young soldier remains right, without his bayonet in hand.

Look, are you really sure we’re going straight to victory?

On the alliance front, Moscow’s retreat and the prospect of a counter-offensive motivate us to support the assault in an even more determined manner as the idea that Putin may arrive at more lenient advice fades. It seems to me that this situation strengthens the belief that the end of the war can be reached not by ceasing hostilities but by repelling the invader. Here, Zelensky’s trips to Europe have precisely this objective, also because the diplomacy of peace is essentially at a standstill.

How do you see the mediations attempted by the Vatican or by China?

They do not field any strategic proposals. In the first case they concern the commitment to free the prisoners and to track down many thousands of kidnapped children. Even the Chinese don’t have it, except for a chat between XI Jinping and Zalensky, in my opinion more a signal than XI Jinping from Putin to say: “We are friends, I support you, but there is a limit to everything”.,

What do you think about roadshow of Zelensky for Europe?

In France, Germany, England and in the other three capitals it has collected not only pats on the back but also 2 billion euros more and 40 tanks from the Germans, missile systems from the British, new tanks from the French, F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots from the British – nothing from us. Since his visit to Rome he has only received pats on the back, Italy is certainly not in the top ranking of those who give military aid. And this happens even if we are full of obsolete but useful equipment such as self-propelled howitzers, Leopard1 or the M113 which are just rotting and it would cost nothing to give to Kiev, also because they are already decommissioned defense assets and therefore outside the state budget.

And Meloni’s professions of faith for “unconditional support”?

It is a fact that no weapons have arrived, but a political signal of support such as saying “we are on this side anyway, without ifs and buts”. But it is understood: on the one hand Meloni has Salvini as an ally, who to put it mildly moves “in harmony” with the expectations of the Kremlin, not to mention Berlusconi with his outings. On the other hand, he has international partners who fear, also for the reasons mentioned above, that Italy is the “soft underbelly” of this whole affair. In between, a public opinion worried about the point at which the war can go and an opposition that is not so much “political-parliamentary” but rather strong widespread.

How do you deal with this opposition?

I pass now as the most noto exponent of the “match unique bellicose”, ma devo dire that I go everywhere, I do 2 o 3 conferences a week and not they throw me eggs. I notice that when you argue in a normal and calm manner, as we are doing here, and you don’t hide behind “complexity”, the interlocutor understands that even an articulated explanation has more truth than many simplifications.

For example?

When I explain that war is not the opposite of peace. There guerra destroys the pace per achieve and objective politico, That and then the attack a and way Of live from the institutions Democrats, why this war exactly this stands doing. War is something that the aggressor if anything imposes on the attacked, for this reason its antithesis is not peace but resistence. If we lose sight of this, it’s over. I confess that I suffered a lot on hearing the declarations of the leaders of the PNA on the Done That that not ukraine And resistence. With those words they betrayed the sense of sacrifice of all those twenty-year-old Italian boys who could have stayed at home and instead took to the streets against the Germans or climbed the mountains to fight them and were killed. Milan is full of plaques that remember them. But maybe that’s the problem.

Have you read the polls on Italians and weapons in Kiev?

I read them, sure, but I’m not surprised. In Italy there are no Communists, a part some elderly. Non ci I am not even many fascists, in sense ideological. Ma there is Very “residue” Of a mentality That And remained, Also a time set the two ideologies, That distrust of the West altogether taken. That does not has never come to terms with the West for a historical reason: when it was formed, we were on the other side, with the Nazi-fascists, and when fascism an important piece of Italians was defeated with another totalitarian project, which was the communist one. So no, we are not exactly “like the others”. We haven’t even had massive ‘political re-education’ like the Germans. Well, I think it’s a bit like that.

So what do the Italians want?

They want be “left alone”, and almost blame Zelenski and the Ukrainians for still being there to fight. The other day I read a survey commissioned by the defense. It was interesting to see how the perception of the security threat that Italians have is completely “private”. That is, my things, my family, my entourage: it’s completely ‘domestic’. There are terrorism, floods, earthquakes, but war is at the bottom. But there has been talk of war for 14-15 months. Security, understood as a defense against conventional warfare between states, does not exist. If anything, there is a little fear of war atomic but thus, as a bogeyman, as a fear ofarmageddon.

And what does this entail?

Italians are extremely private in their vision of things, and absolutely not internationalized. They are struggling to make this transition and it is an element that – in my opinion – also the Government, in some way, takes into account. PBecause it has a bit of post-fascist mentality inside, a bit of post-communist mentality is out there. Then there is the League which is the hymn to “not in my back yard“, not at my expense, so who cares about the others… He understands that the matter is not very easy.