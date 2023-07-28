I often wonder what would have happened if I had made another decision, had said something different or had remembered to say that thing that I thought was unimportant, or if I had been able to speak once again with a person close to me… well, this possibility is offered to all customers of a small coffee shop in the city of Tokyo and their stories are told in the novel As long as the coffee is hot Of Toshikazu Kawaguchi edited by Garzanti. The author specifies that this imaginary coffee shop, called Funicular Funicular, would have opened in 1874 near the station Jinbōchō and the name represents one of his childhood memories; in Japan, in fact, this song has kept the melody of the original Italian song but the text has been modified to create a song that has become famous among the little ones. The song, titled Oni no Pantsu talks about the striped underpants worn by the Oni, the ogres of Japanese mythology (the same ones Lum wore).

When the protagonist of the first chapter sees the sign of the cafeteria with the name that evokes memories of her childhood, she decides to enter and discovers that this place, built in a basement, without windows in semi-darkness, illuminated by a few hanging lampshades to the ceiling and with only three small tables to sit on, it is actually a magical place made even more mysterious by the legends that surround it.

The novel tells the story of four people who, for different reasons, have something unfinished in their lives and to find the lost serenity they decide to travel through time. To be able to embark on this journey, all you need to do is sit down at the only table that has only one chair, respecting numerous rules that are explained from time to time by the waitress, including the possibility of only meeting a person who has in turn been in the cafeteria. Each protagonist is aware that he cannot change the present and that whatever he does or says will not change his destiny, however he is allowed to understand that to better enjoy everyday life in the present it is necessary to accept the events of the past having the possibility of changing one’s point of view on what happened.

If you happen to enter this café and you wish to give an answer to something that worries you, once seated at the table, remember the fundamental rule: you will have to drink all the coffee that the waitress has poured into your cup before it gets cold, otherwise you will not be able to go back to the present and it would be a real shame because life is a beautiful and endless journey to do while thinking about this refrain: I take all life as it is I’m not done with it, but I cross my fingers and have a coffee.

By Valeria Turino

