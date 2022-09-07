Russia is hosting the “Vostok-2022” military exercise involving 15 countries in the east of the country. Among the participating countries, the CCP is regarded as the guest of honor, along with Belarus, India and Syria. In the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russian-Chinese military interaction has increased significantly. However, at this time, Russia has rarely criticized China for stealing technology.

The Russian Ministry of Defense recently declared: “The Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy have reached a new level in the quality of their pragmatic interactions. It has ensured global and regional stability and security.” The latest research report said that the Russia-Ukraine War has brought Russia and China closer. military relations between China and Russia, and the outcome of the war could have a major impact on future Sino-Russian relations.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) released the report, and co-author Bonny Lin said China was seeking closer ties with Russia. But despite the efforts of both sides to be harmonious and friendly on the surface, there are discordant voices in the dark. Russia has not ignored China‘s alleged technology theft, the report said.

Russia’s state-owned defense company Rostec said it had seen 500 unauthorized copies of its equipment over the past 17 years. The company made a rare public criticism of the CCP, saying that “the CCP alone has copied aircraft engines, Sukhoi aircraft, deck-launched jets, air defense systems, portable air defense missiles, and the likes of the Pantsir medium-range surface-to-air system. things”.

According to analysis, the CCP is currently in a state of contradiction. Lin Biying said the CCP assesses that it may need Russia more and more, but also worries that it may be in a similar situation to Russia in the future.

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia is buying rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for the war against Ukraine. Previously, the United States also confirmed that Russia purchased drones from Iran last month for use in the Ukrainian battlefield.

Some analysts believe that under Western sanctions, Beijing is also afraid of getting burned. “Beijing looks at the problems between Russia and the West and NATO as if it were looking in a mirror on the problems it is facing with the United States and its closest allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific,” Lin said.

“If Beijing concludes that Russia’s performance in Ukraine is bad enough, it may eventually reconsider the value of joint exercises with Russia, and even the overall value of a strategic relationship with Russia,” the report concluded.

