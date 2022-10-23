Original title: 600,000 to 700,000 households in Poland still lack coal for heating as winter approaches

On October 21, local time, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Moskwa said that according to the Ministry’s estimates, there are still 600,000 to 700,000 Polish households that do not use coal for heating in winter.

A recent survey showed that about 60 percent of Polish households planned to use wood for heating instead of coal, Moskwa said, adding that wood was well-supplied on the market and was cleaner than lignite.

In order to alleviate the impact of the energy crisis and the Russian coal embargo, on the 20th, the Polish House of Representatives approved a bill that allows local governments to purchase coal from importers at a preferential price of up to 1,500 zlotys (315 euros) per ton, and sell it at a discounted price. It is resold to the public at a price not exceeding PLN 2,000 per ton. According to Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki's previous estimate, the Polish market is still facing a coal gap of 3 million tons before the arrival of winter, and the budgeted cost of the plan will reach 3 billion zlotys based on the subsidy of 1,000 zlotys per ton of coal. (Headquarters reporter Xu Ming)

