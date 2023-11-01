Home » «As with all things, the time has come to say goodbye» (PHOTO)
«As with all things, the time has come to say goodbye» (PHOTO)

«As with all things, the time has come to say goodbye» (PHOTO)

Samir Ujkani has decided to end his football career at the age of 35. The goalkeeper began his senior career in 2007 in Palermo, also wearing the shirts of Novara, Chievo, Genoa, Latina, Pisa, Cremonese, Çaykur Rizespor, Torino and finally Empoli. Here is the announcement of his decision through the following post on…

