ASACC launches a campaign in defense of halls and clubs

The Association of Concert Halls of Catalonia (ASACC) launches a campaign to claim music venues and nightclubs as fundamental pillars of the cultural life of the territory. The opening of new leisure establishments in Barcelona has been blocked for thirty years, a fact that endangers the survival of these spaces.

The Association addresses the authorities and administrations to remind that the rooms are a treasure of the country. They explain: “With this statement, we want to put on the table that concert halls and clubs are the center of social and cultural life in Catalonia. Who has not discovered an incredible group by chance and has become their band? favorite song? Who hasn’t had a momentous encounter with strangers in a nightclub, or danced with frantic passion to their favorite song?”

In addition, they ask citizens to collaborate through social networks: “We ask everyone to join the campaign with publications on their social networks using the hashtag #MakeMemory. We want to hear about your unforgettable experiences and memories related to concert halls and clubs, because these stories will be part of our fight to preserve these beloved venues.” You can find all the information in this same link under the name of Haz Memoria.

The data for the sector highlight that 62% of the municipalities in the province of Barcelona do not have any nightlife activity and 119 municipalities show an insufficient supply compared to public demand. On the other hand, Barcelona and its metropolitan area have lost more than 220 stores in the last twenty years. Consequently, the use of public places to carry out non-regulated activities has increased, without the necessary safety and prevention conditions.